December 30, 2016
Indian shares rise; end 2016 higher
December 30, 2016 / 10:39 AM / 8 months ago

Indian shares rise; end 2016 higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose 1 percent in the last trading session of 2016, recovering from recent losses and ending a volatile year with gains despite fears of outflows from emerging markets and cash crunch in the domestic economy post-demonetization.

The broader NSE index gained 3 percent in calendar 2016 while the benchmark BSE index advanced 2 percent, recovering from losses in 2015.

On Friday, the NSE index rose 1.01 percent to 8,185.80 while the BSE index gained 0.99 percent to 26,626.46.

Both indexes advanced more than 2 percent over the week, but posted modest losses for December.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
