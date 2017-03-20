FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower; Idea Cellular slumps
March 20, 2017 / 10:29 AM / 5 months ago

Indian shares end lower; Idea Cellular slumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a two-session winning streak to end lower on Monday as software service exporters took a hit on concerns over a stronger rupee, and as investors took a breather after the NSE index hit a record high last week.

Idea Cellular slumped 9.6 percent as traders said the implied deal price in a planned merger with Vodafone PLC's Indian operations under-valued the company shares.

The broader NSE index ended 0.36 percent lower at 9,126.85. It hit a record high of 9,218.40 on Friday.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.44 percent at 29,518.74.

For midday report see (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

