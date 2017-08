June 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended at their record highs on Monday, in a session driven by lenders, although gains were subdued ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.

The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.12 percent at 31,309.49, having risen as much as 0.26 percent to a record high.

The broader NSE index ended 0.22 percent higher at 9,675.10, after hitting a high of 9,687.20.

