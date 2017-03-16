FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
India's NSE share index hits record, rupee hits 17-mth high
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 16, 2017 / 3:55 AM / 5 months ago

India's NSE share index hits record, rupee hits 17-mth high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - India's broader NSE share index hit a record high while the rupee rose to its strongest level in nearly 17-months on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates as expected but signalled no pick-up in the pace of tightening.

The NSE index rose as much as 0.64 percent to a record high of 9,143 points, and was up 0.59 percent as of 0350 GMT. The benchmark BSE index was up 0.55 percent.

The partially convertible rupee hit as much as 65.2250 per dollar, its strongest since Oct. 30, 2015. It was last trading at 65.32/33 compared to its 65.71/72 close.

Meanwhile the benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 4 basis points to 6.79 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Rafael Nam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.