FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
RPT-India bonds, rupee fall after RBI deputy Patel named cbank chief
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 22, 2016 / 3:57 AM / a year ago

RPT-India bonds, rupee fall after RBI deputy Patel named cbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to widen distribution)

MUMBAI, Aug 22 (Reuters) - India bonds and rupee fell on Monday after the government said the Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Urjit Patel would be promoted to Governor, a role in which he is expected to hold the line on inflation by keeping interest rates on hold.

Patel is due to start his term on Sept. 4 after his appoinment on Saturday.

The Indian rupee fell to a near one-month low of 67.17/67.18 to the dollar, compared with its close of 67.07 per dollar on Friday.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield rose 4 basis points to 7.14 percent. (Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.