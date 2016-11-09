FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
RPT-Indian shares slump on larger banknotes measures, US elections
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 9, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 10 months ago

RPT-Indian shares slump on larger banknotes measures, US elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

MUMBAI, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Indian stocks dropped and the rupee fell on Wednesday as uncertainty sparked by the country's move to withdraw larger banknotes from circulation was compounded by bets that Republican candidate Donald Trump was leading in the U.S. elections.

However, bonds gained sharply on a safe-haven bid and on hopes the unexpected move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday would ease inflation, opening the prospect of more rate cuts from the central bank.

The broader NSE share index was down 4.1 percent, while the benchmark BSE share index was down 3.9 percent as of 0400 GMT.

Meanwhile the partially convertible rupee was at 66.87 per dollar versus its previous close of 66.6150/6250, but the benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped 11 basis points in early trade to 6.69 percent. (Reporting by Swati Bhat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.