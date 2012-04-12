FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares gain on hopes for interest rate cuts
April 12, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares gain on hopes for interest rate cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday as lenders such as ICICI advanced on expectations the central bank will cut interest rates next week after industrial output data was much weaker than expected.

India’s industrial production grew at a slower-than-expected 4.1 percent pace in February from a year earlier, weighed down by a contraction in consumer durables goods.

Shares in ICICI Bank advanced a provisional 1.5 percent.

The country’s main 30-share BSE index index provisionally closed up 0.75 percent at 17,327.59 points and the 50-share NSE index rose a provisional 0.96 percent to 5,276.85 points (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

