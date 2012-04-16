FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares provisionally end up; SBI, Tata Motors rise
April 16, 2012

Indian shares provisionally end up; SBI, Tata Motors rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally ended up on Monday after headline inflation eased marginally in March leading to gains in rate- sensitive stocks like banks and automobiles.

State Bank of India rose 2.77 percent and Tata Motors ended 4.22 percent higher.

The Reserve Bank of India will release its annual monetary policy review for 2012/13 on Tuesday. Market participants widely expect it to cut policy rates for the first time in 3 years.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally ended up 0.45 percent at 17,171.48, while the 50-share NSE index rose 0.36 percent to 5,226.20. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)

