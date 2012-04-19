FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Indian shares extend gains; Tata Motors at record
April 19, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-Indian shares extend gains; Tata Motors at record

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Refiles to fix table, wording in paragraph 12)	
    * Auto shares continue to lead index gains
    * Infosys shares gain on bargain hunting
    * Some caution ahead of Reliance Industries' earnings

    By Manoj Dharra	
    MUMBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fourth
consecutive session on Thursday, as auto stocks extended a rally
while Infosys recovered from recent sharp losses, though plenty
of caution remains in the midst of the corporate earnings
reporting season.	
    Traders are particularly looking forward to earnings from
blue chip Reliance Industries on Friday, which could
help determine market direction in the near-term, dealers said.	
    Investors are also hoping for a removal of the uncertainty
behind a financial proposal dubbed GAAR, which was part of the
fiscal 2013 federal budget unveiled in mid-March.	
    The bill would retroactively tax indirect foreign
investments, and some analysts have blamed the stagnation in
Indian stock markets since then to that proposal.	
    "In April, markets would remain range-bound and may retest
to 5,145 levels," said Prakash Diwan, head of the Institutional
Clients Group at Asit C.Mehta Investment Intermediates.	
    "Fresh allocations would happen in May after Finance bill
gets passed in the first week and more clarification comes on
so-called GAAR." 	
     The country's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.6
percent to 17,503.71 points, while the 50-share NSE index
 advanced 0.6 percent to 5,332.40.	
    The four-day winning streak was the longest one since the
gains in the four sessions to March 14.	
    Auto makers led gainers, with the BSE sub-index for the
sector ending up for a sixth straight session after
hitting a new all-time high.	
    Expectations that auto sales will improve after this week's
aggressive interest rate cut from the Reserve Bank of India is
helping sustain the rally in auto shares. 	
    Tata Motors rose 3.1 percent while Maruti Suzuki
 gained 2.9 percent.	
    Infosys Ltd ended up 1.4 percent, as the nearly 14
percent drop since it disappointed investors with its revenue
outlook on Friday was seen as overdone.	
    Shares in HDFC Bank rose strongly for a second
day, advancing 3.1 percent and earlier touching a record high of
555.60 rupees, after the private lender posted on Thursday a
30.3 percent rise in quarterly net profit. 	
    However, among decliners, Bharat Heavy Electricals 
lost 3.9 percent after Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of the
stock with an "Underweight" rating citing an over-supplied power
equipment market among other factors. 	
     ACC Ltd, India's No. 2 cement maker, dropped 3.8
percent after reporting a 57 percent fall in quarterly profit
due to a one-time charge.  	
    	
 (Editing by Rafael Nam)

