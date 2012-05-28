FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares rise more than 1 pct; SBI rallies
May 28, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares rise more than 1 pct; SBI rallies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally rose 1.33 percent on Monday as an improved global risk sentiment spurred buying in financial stocks such as top lender State Bank of India and recently dented blue chips stocks.

SBI rose 4.8 percent, ICICI Bank added 2.6 percent, while Reliance Industries ended up 1.42 percent.

India’s main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 1.33 percent at 16,434 points.

The broader 50-share NSE index also gained 1.33 percent at 4,985.65.

Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam

