FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian bonds gain after RBI signals shift to growth
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Indian bonds gain after RBI signals shift to growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Indian bond prices gained on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India kept both interest rates and the cash reserve ratio unchanged as the central bank signalled a shift to focus on growth, raising expectations for a rate cut as early as January.

The 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to 8.14 percent from levels before the decision after initially gaining 1 bp.

The RBI’s decision to also keep the cash reserve ratio on hold has raised expectations for more bond purchases via open market operations.

However, the BSE stock index fell 0.2 percent as of 0538 GMT. Banks were among the leading decliners, with State Bank of India down 1.8 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.