#India Top News
February 2, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Indian markets weaken after RBI holds key rates steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a gathering of industrialists and bankers in Mumbai, India, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian financial markets fell after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept its key policy rates unchanged on Tuesday, opting to wait for the government’s annual budget statement at the end of February to decide on whether to cut rates further.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell as much as 0.46 percent.

The Indian rupee fell to 67.9700/9750 compared with its previous level of 67.88 to the dollar before the announcement. The rupee had closed at 67.84/85 on Monday.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose 3 basis points to 7.81 percent from its previous close after disappointment over absence of any liquidity infusion steps from the central bank.

Reporting by Mumbai treasury team; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
