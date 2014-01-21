FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian regulator: govt should issue bonds across maturities to make futures liquid
January 21, 2014

Indian regulator: govt should issue bonds across maturities to make futures liquid

MUMBAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - There should be regular issuance of government bonds across maturities to make the underlying market of interest rate futures more liquid, the Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman U.K. Sinha said on Tuesday.

Sinha was speaking at the launch of bond futures contracts on the National Stock Exchange, with the 7.16 percent 2023 and 8.83 percent 2023 bonds as underlying. (Reporting by Suvashree DeyChoudhury; Writing by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

