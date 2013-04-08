FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares extend losses for 4th day; tech shares lead falls
April 8, 2013

Indian shares extend losses for 4th day; tech shares lead falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Monday, extending falls for a fourth consecutive session, as software services exporters fell ahead of what is widely expected to be a lacklustre earnings season, and as foreign funds continued to exit local holdings.

Infosys Ltd fell 1.14 percent ahead of January-March earnings on Friday. Wipro Ltd fell 0.84 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended down 1.15 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.05 percent, while the 50-share NSE index fell 0.19 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Rafael Nam)

