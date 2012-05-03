FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT
#Financials
May 3, 2012 / 4:16 AM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0400 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 2 (Reuters) -    STOCKS  	
    -----------------------    	
    India's benchmark index fell 0.57 percent, while
the 50-share index lost 0.63 percent, led by fall in
banks shares after RBI directed banks to set aside more capital,
to avoid future uncertainties. 	
    	
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 	
    -------------------------------      	
    India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 2
basis points to 8.61 percent as traders continue to cover short
positions for a second straight session on expectation for 	
improved liquidity. 	
         	
    RUPEE 	
    --------------	
    The rupee falls to a new 4-month low, now at 53.18/19 to the
dollar vs 52.96/97 last close. It hit an intraday low of 53.26,
a new four-month high. 	
          	
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 	
    ----------------------------	
    The one-year swap rate was flat at 8.02
percent, while the five-year rate fell 2 bps to
7.56 percent.	
	
    CALL MONEY 	
    --------------------	
    The inter-bank call money rate at 8.30/8.35
percent, compared to previous close of 8.35/8.40 percent on
Wednesday as hefty upcoming bond redemptions raised hopes for an
improvement in cash conditions. 	
     	
  ----------------------      	
  Double click on codes in      	
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    	
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     	
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            	
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            	
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)	
	
 (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)

