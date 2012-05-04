FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0414 GMT
May 4, 2012 / 4:31 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0414 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) -    STOCKS  	
    -----------------------    	
    India's benchmark index falls 0.22 percent, while
the 50-share index loses 0.3 percent as banks extend
fall after RBI's enhanced capital requirements for Basel III
guideline requirements earlier this week. 	
    	
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 	
    -------------------------------      	
    Indian bond yields fall in early trade prompted by global
risk aversion and marginally improved liquidity.The benchmark
10-year bond will not trade on Friday because of the regular
"shut period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment. Yield for the
9.15 percent 2024 bond fell 2 basis points to 8.63 percent. 	
         	
    RUPEE 	
    --------------	
    USD/INR higher at 53.6550/6650 vs 53.41/42 Thursday close.
Pair takes out 53.51 resistance in early trade with next
psychological level at 54. 	
          	
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 	
    ----------------------------	
    The one-year swap rate was flat at 8.05
percent, while the five-year rate also unchanged 
at 7.57 percent.	
	
    CALL MONEY 	
    --------------------	
    The inter-bank call money rate at 8.15/8.20
percent, compared to previous close of 7.90/7.95 percent on
Thursday as bond redemptions raised hopes for an improvement in
cash conditions. 	
     	
  ----------------------      	
  Double click on codes in      	
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    	
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     	
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            	
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            	
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)	
	
 (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com /;
manoj.dharra.reuters.com@reuters.net; +91 22 61807243)

