SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0813 GMT
#Derivatives RSS
May 4, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0813 GMT

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) -    STOCKS  	
    -----------------------    	
    India's benchmark index was down 1.56 percent,
while the 50-share index was 1.64 percent lower as
foreign investor sentiment turned cautious after the government
said it may review a double taxation avoidance treaty with
Mauritius. 	
    	
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 	
    -------------------------------      	
    Indian bond yields reversed their fall, and were marginally
higher ahead of auction cutoffs. Yield for the 9.15 percent 2024
bond was up 1 basis point at 8.66 percent. The benchmark 10-year
bond will not trade on Friday because of the regular "shut
period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment. 	
         	
    RUPEE 	
    --------------	
    USD/INR was higher at 53.85/86 versus 53.41/42 at Thursday's
close as stocks tumbled and on sustained oil demand. The pair
took out 53.51 resistance in early trade with next psychological
level at 54. 	
          	
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 	
    ----------------------------	
    The one-year swap rate was up 1 basis point
at 8.06 percent, while the five-year rate was up
4 bps at 7.61 percent.	
	
    CALL MONEY 	
    --------------------	
    The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.20/8.25
percent, compared with the previous close of 7.90/7.95 percent
on Thursday as bond redemptions raised hopes for an improvement
in cash conditions. 	
     	
  ----------------------      	
  Double click on codes in      	
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    	
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     	
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            	
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            	
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)	
	
 (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /;
subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net; +91 22 61807201)

