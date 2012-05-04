SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 0813 GMT

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index was down 1.56 percent, while the 50-share index was 1.64 percent lower as foreign investor sentiment turned cautious after the government said it may review a double taxation avoidance treaty with Mauritius. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian bond yields reversed their fall, and were marginally higher ahead of auction cutoffs. Yield for the 9.15 percent 2024 bond was up 1 basis point at 8.66 percent. The benchmark 10-year bond will not trade on Friday because of the regular "shut period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment. RUPEE -------------- USD/INR was higher at 53.85/86 versus 53.41/42 at Thursday's close as stocks tumbled and on sustained oil demand. The pair took out 53.51 resistance in early trade with next psychological level at 54. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year swap rate was up 1 basis point at 8.06 percent, while the five-year rate was up 4 bps at 7.61 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The inter-bank call money rate was at 8.20/8.25 percent, compared with the previous close of 7.90/7.95 percent on Thursday as bond redemptions raised hopes for an improvement in cash conditions. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net; +91 22 61807201)