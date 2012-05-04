SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 1300 GMT

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - STOCKS ----------------------- India's benchmark index fell 1.9 percent, while the 50-share index lost 2 percent on a day marked by nerves about foreign selling after the country said it plans to review its tax break treaty with Mauritius and the rupee continued to weaken. GOVERNMENT BONDS ------------------------------- Indian federal bond yields ended higher on Friday, snapping two day of falls, as traders turned bearish after the Reserve Bank of India sold debt auction at lower-than-expected prices. The 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, which was one of the auctioned bonds, rose 4 basis points to 8.69 percent, after touching a low of 8.60 percent during the session. The benchmark 10-year bond did not trade on Friday because of the regular "shut period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment. RUPEE -------------- The Indian rupee staged a late recovery on Friday that sparked debate about central bank intervention, but is still within reach of a lifetime low after posting a fifth successive week of falls on rising fears of foreign outflows. The rupee settled at 53.47/48 after falling to as low as 53.95 in intraday trade. It had closed at 52.96/97 on Thursday. INTEREST RATE SWAPS ---------------------------- The one-year swap rate was up 1 basis point at 8.06 percent, while the five-year rate was up 3 bps at 7.60 percent. CALL MONEY -------------------- The call rate settled at 7.50/7.55 percent levels from Thurday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent, well below the repo rate, as liquidity conditions improved and demand for funds eased as the two-week reporting fortnight drew to a close. ---------------------- Double click on codes in Reuters MIOR/MIBOR NSE MIBID/MIBOR Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread For Reuters Benchmarks South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /; subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net; +91 22 61807201)