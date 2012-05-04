FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 1300 GMT
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Derivatives RSS
May 4, 2012 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

SNAPSHOT-India stocks, bonds, rupee, swaps, call at 1300 GMT

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) -    STOCKS  	
    -----------------------    	
    India's benchmark index fell 1.9 percent, while the
50-share index lost 2 percent on a day marked by nerves
about foreign selling after the country said it plans to review
its tax break treaty with Mauritius and the rupee continued to
weaken. 	
    	
    GOVERNMENT BONDS 	
    -------------------------------      	
    Indian federal bond yields ended higher on Friday, snapping
two day of falls, as traders turned bearish after the Reserve
Bank of India sold debt auction at lower-than-expected prices.	
    The 9.15 percent 2024 bonds, which was one of the auctioned
bonds, rose 4 basis points to 8.69 percent, after touching a low
of 8.60 percent during the session.    	
    The benchmark 10-year bond did not trade on Friday because
of the regular "shut period" ahead of Saturday's coupon payment.
 	
         	
    RUPEE 	
    --------------	
    The Indian rupee staged a late recovery on Friday that
sparked debate about central bank intervention, but is still
within reach of a lifetime low after posting a fifth successive
week of falls on rising fears of foreign outflows.	
     The rupee settled at 53.47/48  after falling to as
low as 53.95 in intraday trade. It had closed at 52.96/97 on
Thursday. 	
          	
    INTEREST RATE SWAPS 	
    ----------------------------	
    The one-year swap rate was up 1 basis point 	
at 8.06 percent, while the five-year rate was up 	
3 bps at 7.60 percent.	
	
    CALL MONEY 	
    --------------------	
    The call rate settled at 7.50/7.55 percent levels
from Thurday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent, well below the repo
rate, as liquidity conditions improved and demand for funds
eased as the two-week reporting fortnight drew to a close. 
 	
     	
  ----------------------      	
  Double click on codes in      	
  Reuters MIOR/MIBOR                                    	
  NSE MIBID/MIBOR                                     	
  Reuters Corporate Bond Yield/Spread            	
  For Reuters Benchmarks                            	
  South Asia markets technicals - (www.reuterstechnicals.com)	
	
 (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /;
subhadip.sircar.reuters.com@reuters.net; +91 22 61807201)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.