MUMBAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally closed 0.95 percent lower on Friday, as investors booked profits on renewed worries about rising global oil prices and the country’s widening fiscal deficit.

The main 30-share benchmark index provisionally fell 172.14 points to 17,906.36, with 17 of its components in the red. The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally closed 1.07 percent lower at 5,424.85. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)