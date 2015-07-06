FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares recover, close at highest in nearly 2-1/2 months
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 6, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares recover, close at highest in nearly 2-1/2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday recovering from earlier falls of more than 1 percent, marking their highest close in nearly 2-1/2 months, amid a late rally in defensive stocks such as drugmakers Cipla and Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories.

The NSE index ended 0.44 percent higher, closing above the psychologically important 8,500 level, while the BSE index ended up 0.41 percent, marking its highest close since April 17.

For the midday report, click

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.