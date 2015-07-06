Indian shares recover, close at highest in nearly 2-1/2 months

MUMBAI, July 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday recovering from earlier falls of more than 1 percent, marking their highest close in nearly 2-1/2 months, amid a late rally in defensive stocks such as drugmakers Cipla and Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories.

The NSE index ended 0.44 percent higher, closing above the psychologically important 8,500 level, while the BSE index ended up 0.41 percent, marking its highest close since April 17.

For the midday report, click

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)