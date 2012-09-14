FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's stocks rally after govt hikes diesel prices; Fed's 'QE3'
September 14, 2012

India's stocks rally after govt hikes diesel prices; Fed's 'QE3'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - India’s main stock indexes rose more than 1 percent each on Friday after the government announced a hike in diesel prices and after the Federal Reserve announced a new asset purchase programme.

India’s benchmark BSE index rose 2 percent as of 0346 GMT.

State-owned oil companies led the rally after the diesel price hike. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd surged 4.6 percent.

Banks also rose on expectations the government’s fiscal consolidation steps would increase chances of a rate cut from the central bank. State Bank of India rose 4.4 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anand Basu)

