MUMBAI, Sept 17 (Reuters) - India’s main indexes rose in pre-open trade on Monday after the government announced additional reform measures, including the opening up of the aviation sector to foreign direct investment.

The benchmark BSE stock index gained 0.8 percent, while the NSE stock index rose 0.97 percent. Airline stocks surged, with Spicejet Ltd up 15.4 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Ryan Woo)