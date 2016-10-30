India Markets Weekahead: Opportunities galore for traders

A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014.

REUTERS - The Nifty fell 0.6 percent during the week to end at 8,638 points, with mid-caps losing 1.4 percent. Corporate results kept investors busy but it was surprising to witness relatively lacklustre trading on a derivative expiry week.

Shares of Tata Group companies edged lower after the ouster of Cyrus Mistry as chairman, who claimed the group could face potential combined writedowns of close to $18 billion because of five unprofitable businesses. Mistry also alleged corporate governance issues in a letter to the directors of the group’s holding company.

As a result, the conglomerate’s market capitalisation fell by around 400 billion rupees at one point. Investors had given a thumbs-up to Mistry when he was appointed chairman four years ago and his efforts to restructure the group by selling off unprofitable units were cheered by markets.

It remains to be seen whether the restructuring exercise would continue under stand-in Chairman Ratan Tata. The saga seems to have just begun and investors as well as speculators will be busy in the coming days. This could present an opportunity to own Tata stocks at attractive valuations.

The week saw quite a few prominent companies reporting their quarterly results. Hindustan Unilever posted a 1 percent decline in volume, the first in seven years, while ITC reported a 3.5 percent volume growth in cigarettes. Higher volume and favourable product mix contributed to Maruti’s highest-ever EBIDTA margins, and Hero MotoCorp’s operating performance and earnings beat estimates.

Among banks and NBFCs, HDFC posted a loan book growth of 21 percent, while Axis Bank disappointed after its net profit declined 83 percent to 3.2 billion rupees on a 412 percent jump in provisions and contingencies.

On the global economic data front, UK’s GDP grew 0.5 percent in Q3, beating forecasts. China’s industrial sector slowed in September, and the Nikkei flash Japan manufacturing PMI rose to 51.7 in October from September’s 50.4, improving at the sharpest rate in nine months. Markit flash U.S. manufacturing purchasing managers' index rose to 53.2 in October from 51.5 in September.

In the coming holiday shortened week, India’s market sentiment will be guided by the ongoing quarterly results and global stock trends. Some of the prominent earnings data expected are from Ambuja Cements, MphasiS, Titan, Pfizer and Union Bank of India.

Shares of auto companies will be in focus as they start unveiling monthly sales volume data for October from Tuesday. PSU OMCs will also be watched as a fuel price review is due at the end of the month. Aviation stocks will also be watched as a monthly review of jet fuel prices is due at the end of the month.

On the macro economic front, India Manufacturing PMI data for October will be released on Tuesday and Services PMI data on Thursday. Both these data points had witness a fall in September.

On the global front, the euro zone Q3 GDP will be released on Monday and the Bank of Japan's monetary policy statement is due on Tuesday. The U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement is due on Wednesday while the crucial U.S. nonfarm payrolls data for the month of October will be out on Friday.

Markets will keep an eye on the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, the U.S. election, Fed rate decision and developments on the GST front. The redeeming feature of the Nifty has been its ability to hold on to the crucial 8,550 level despite negative news flows. However, lack of positive triggers could soon take markets into a new orbit. We are in the midst of a stock-specific market with opportunities galore for traders.