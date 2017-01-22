India Markets Weekahead: Bracing for the Trump effect

Members of Hindu Sena, a right-wing Hindu group, place a garland on an poster of U.S President-elect Donald Trump ahead of his inauguration, in New Delhi, January 19, 2017.

REUTERS - Indian markets were directionless for most of the week as global cues remained mixed and investors reacted to corporate results, some of which dampened sentiment.

Downward momentum picked up on Friday with the Nifty declining by 1 percent ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

Talk of tightening of rules for P-Notes by market regulator SEBI led to further weakness. For the week, the Nifty was down 0.6 percent to settle below 8,350.

Axis Bank earnings disappointed the street again, although some banks such as IndusInd, Yes Bank and Federal Bank reported better numbers.

I believe the demonetisation effect could be felt in Q4 numbers. The credit pipeline prior to demonetisation would have probably been disbursed during Q3, thus not affecting credit growth numbers.

Small to mid-sized borrowers, whose businesses have been severely affected due to demonetisation and may have defaulted, will only be considered defaulters in Q4.

Similarly, credit demand which would have been affected due to demonetisation will get reflected in Q4 numbers.

In other key updates during the week, the latest forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the Indian economy to grow by 6.6 percent in FY17, a percentage point cut compared to the previous estimate of 7.6 percent, mainly due to the impact of currency crunch that has hit consumption.

The cut in estimates puts India marginally below China. On the global front, the IMF kept its forecast for world output growth steady at 3.1 percent for 2016 and 3.4 percent for 2017.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting broke the deadlock between the centre and the states as a consensus was reached on sharing powers for control over taxpayers under GST.

However, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that July 1 appeared to be a more realistic date for the rollout as against April 1. This would give the industry more time for preparation.

On the macroeconomic data front, India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rose 3.39 percent in December, from 3.15 percent the previous month.

India's trade deficit declined 9.9 percent to $10.37 billion in December. Globally, U.S. industrial output accelerated last month at its strongest pace in two years.

China reported its Q4 GDP at 6.8 percent, which were broadly in line with expectations. For the full year, China’s GDP grew 6.7 percent, the slowest in 26 years.

On Monday, the markets are expected to react to U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech which focussed on ‘America First’.

Bold promises made since his election victory such as lower corporate taxes, boosting economic growth, financial deregulation and job creation have taken U.S. equities to all-time highs.

Markets typically rise to elevated expectations and fall on reality when the “trumped-up” expectations aren’t met.

A case in point is India’s general election of 2014, when the sharp rally faded a year later. Coming back to Trump, his attack on specific sectors such as pharma and IT has put markets on the defensive.

The ongoing earnings season may continue to dictate market trends to an extent. Markets are already nervous as some recent results such as Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, Adani Power and Mindtree have disappointed and these stocks have taken a beating.

HUL, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, Wipro are among the major corporates reporting results in the coming week.

The date of India’s annual budget is still uncertain. The Supreme Court has deferred to Jan. 23 hearing a plea seeking postponement of the budget due to key state elections.

The so-called ‘pre-budget’ rally seems to have faded on this uncertainty. I believe it is quite late in the day for a deferment.

The printing of budget documents was flagged off on Friday after the “halwa” ceremony where more than 100 officials in the finance ministry are “incarcerated” till the budget is announced.

Deferment could be disastrous and there could be the possibility of leaks.

The Nifty has entered into a correction zone fearing harsh measures from Trump, P-Notes and some dismal corporate results.

The budget date uncertainty also seems to have played its part. Volatility is expected to remain high on account of derivative contract expiry on Wednesday.

The Nifty has broken below an important support level of 8,400, which it was holding on to for quite some time.

If the current weakness continues due to dismal quarterly numbers in the coming week, we could head towards immediate support at 8,250.

After a cautious view last week, the markets could offer buying opportunities if we see further correction this week.