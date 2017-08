NEW DELHI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in September: Sept. 2016 Sept. 2015 Pct change TOTAL SALES 149,143 113,759 31.1 DOMESTIC SALES 137,321 106,083 29.4 PASSENGER CARS 105,236 87,916 19.7 EXPORTS 11,822 7,676 54 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Aditya Kalra; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)