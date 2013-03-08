FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Maruti to suspend petrol car production at Gurgaon on Saturday
March 8, 2013

India's Maruti to suspend petrol car production at Gurgaon on Saturday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 8 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will suspend production of petrol cars at one of its plants on Saturday, a company executive said, as the country’s top car maker looks to cut inventory amid slowing sales.

The executive did not say whether Maruti, controlled by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp, will extend the production cut beyond Saturday at the Gurgaon factory, near the Indian capital.

Maruti’s sales in February fell 8 percent from a year earlier, with the industry bracing for its first decline in annual sales in a decade, as sluggish economic growth continues to weigh on demand. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; editing by Malini Menon)

