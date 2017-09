May 1 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in April: April 2014 April 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 86,196 97,302 -11.4 DOMESTIC SALES 79,119 90,523 -12.6 PASSENGER CARS 65,786 76,509 -14.0 EXPORTS 7,077 6,779 +4.4 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest car maker by sales. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui; editing by Malini Menon)