NEW DELHI, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in August: August 2013 August 2012 pct chg TOTAL SALES 87,323 54,154 61.2 DOMESTIC SALES 76,018 50,129 51.6 PASSENGER CARS 63,499 31,653 100.6 EXPORTS 11,305 4,025 180.9 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy)