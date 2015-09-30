FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India apex court dismisses Castleton challenge as govt won't impose MAT
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

India apex court dismisses Castleton challenge as govt won't impose MAT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 30 (Reuters) - India’s Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a legal challenge filed by Mauritius-based Castleton Investment Ltd against the controversial minimum alternate tax (MAT) after the government said it would no longer impose it on foreign investors.

The dismissal comes after the government this month said it would revise its tax rules to exempt foreign companies from having to pay MAT. This had made it virtually certain the court would dismiss Castleton’s legal challenge, which had questioned whether MAT could be imposed on foreign companies.

The imposition of MAT on foreign institutional investors since late last year had sparked an outcry against the government, given the tax had previously never been imposed on overseas companies. (Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.