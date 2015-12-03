FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India in talks with Mauritius on tax treaty issues: finmin official
December 3, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

India in talks with Mauritius on tax treaty issues: finmin official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India is discussing a whole host of issues with Mauritius including ways and means of ensuring that a tax treaty with the island nation is not misused, Akhilesh Ranjan, a joint secretary in the tax department told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier, in October, Mauritius finance minister had told Reuters they were in talks to review a tax treaty that had made the island the biggest single source of foreign direct investment in India.

But the treaty’s terms have been a growing irritant to India, which says a chunk of the funds are not real foreign investment but Indians routing cash through the island to avoid Indian taxes.

Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Swati Bhat

