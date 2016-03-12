FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India bans over 300 combination medicines -government official
#Market News
March 12, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

India bans over 300 combination medicines -government official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, March 12 (Reuters) - India has banned the manufacture and sale of more than 300 combination medicines sold without approval from the central government, a senior health ministry official said on Saturday.

Fixed dose combinations are used worldwide to improve patients’ compliance, as it is easier to get them to take one drug rather than several. But inconsistent enforcement of drug laws in India has led to the proliferation of hundreds of such combination medicines entering the market based on approval from regulators of individual states.

Nearly half the drugs sold in India in 2014 were combination medicines.

“Now based on responses (and) assessment of products, more than 300 drugs have been prohibited,” KL Sharma, a joint secretary at the health ministry, told Reuters.

Writing by Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by Clelia Oziel

