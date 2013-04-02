FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merck unit sues India's Glenmark over diabetes drug
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 3:11 PM / in 4 years

Merck unit sues India's Glenmark over diabetes drug

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 2 (Reuters) - A unit of U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co sued India’s Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday for infringing its patent on two diabetes drugs.

The action comes a day after Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG lost a landmark court ruling over patent protection for its cancer treatment Glivec, a decision widely seen as boosting India’s generic pharmaceuticals business.

Merck’s Indian unit, MSD, holds an Indian patent on sitagliptin, a chemical compound sold under the Januvia and Janumet brands.

Although the patent is yet to expire, Mumbai-based Glenmark confirmed it had launched generic versions of the two drugs.

“Glenmark is a responsible company and has launched the products after due diligence and research,” it said in an emailed statement.

MSD filed its case with the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, saying it was disappointed with Glenmark’s decision to launch products that directly infringed its intellectual property.

There are about 65 million patients in India being treated for type 2 diabetes, MSD said.

“We believe our patents for Januvia and Janumet are valid and enforceable and will vigorously defend them,” MSD said in an email to Reuters.

Januvia costs nearly 1,300 rupees ($23.92) for a month’s dose while Glenmark has offered the drug at a discount of about 30 percent, an industry source said.

Neither company would comment on their prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.