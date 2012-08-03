Indian banks may move to screen-based rate for MIBOR

MUMBAI, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Indian banks are likely to move to actual dealt rates on a trading platform to determine overnight interbank lending rates, as regulators worldwide push for more transparent systems in the wake of the Libor scandal, officials close to the plan said.

The rates would be displayed on the central bank’s existing platform, bankers said. The debt and money market body Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association (FIMMDA) is expected to make the final decision on the new system in a month.

The Mumbai Interbank Offer Rate (MIBOR) is a benchmark for interest rate swaps, overnight call money, collaterised borrowing and lending obligations (CBLO), floating rate bonds and short-term corporate loans in India.

In India, Reuters and the National Stock Exchange conduct separate polling, asking banks for their assessments of the MIBOR rate.

However, since news of suspected rigging of the London interbank offered rate (Libor), many banks are becoming increasingly uncomfortable with the polling system, which lacks transparency and accountability.

“When any bank is giving an input for MIBOR polling, one never knows if that is the rate he has actually done the transaction at or is just making it up to manipulate the MIBOR rate. So it is best to move to a actual trade based system,” said one bank official.

India already has online, screen-based trading of money market instruments such as call money market and CBLOs, unlike voice-based markets in many countries, and it only makes sense to move to a transparent, actual traded rate system, the officials told Reuters.

This system is managed by Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL), which is the central bank sponsored trading and settlement platform.

“Discussions are taking place and the mood seems to be when there is traded and dealt data available whether it would be more desirable to consider using that as an option,” said Ravi Rajan, executive vice-president of CCIL.

The online dealing system is called NDS-Call.

The RBI has quietly asked FIMMDA to speak to banks and CCIL and discuss the viability of moving to a new system.

“The entire process is driven by RBI through FIMMDA as the RBI wouldn’t want to be seen at the forefront of this change,” said a second banker.

Regulators from London to Singapore are looking into reforming interbank borrowing rates in the wake of the Libor scandal.

More than a dozen banks are under investigation in the United States, United Kingdom and Japan for allegations they tried to manipulate interbank rates. British bank Barclays was fined $453 million last month after it admitted its traders tried to rig its rate submissions.

Libor and other similar benchmarks are used to price trillions of dollars worth of loans and derivative contracts. (Editing by Kim Coghill)