8 months ago
Three killed, many trapped in coal mine collapse in eastern India - police
December 30, 2016 / 6:23 AM / 8 months ago

Three killed, many trapped in coal mine collapse in eastern India - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, India, Dec 30 (Reuters) - At least three men were killed and nearly two dozen trapped when a pile of mine waste collapsed in a mine in eastern India run by state-run miner Coal India Limited, state police said on Friday.

Several vehicles engaged in the mining operation were also trapped in the mishap that took place in Jharkhand state on Thursday evening at the Lalmatia mines owned by Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL), a subsidiary of the world's largest miner. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Editing by Malini Menon and Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
