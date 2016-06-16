FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India says closely monitoring possible fallouts of Brexit
June 16, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

India says closely monitoring possible fallouts of Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, June 16 (Reuters) - The Indian government and the central bank are assessing the possible fallouts if Britain votes to leave the European Union, Junior Finance Minister Jayant Sinha said on Thursday.

Global policymakers have raised alarm over the June 23 British referendum as fears of a Brexit has rattled financial markets. The pound and the euro have lost value on fears a Brexit could tip the 28-member bloc into recession.

Sinha said the Reserve Bank of India was trying to ensure sufficient liquidity in local markets as a defence against Brexit. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Malini Menon)

