BRIEF-Third Point takes share stake in Rice Energy, Broadcom, Southwestern Energy
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
(Adds context)
NEW DELHI Feb 9 India is considering allowing the state-run social security and pension fund to invest more in the stock market, Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya said on Thursday.
Dattatreya said the government was examining a proposal to let the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) invest 15 percent of its corpus via exchange-traded funds compared with 10 percent at present.
The issue would be taken up in the next meeting of the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the fund, he told reporters at an event organised by industry group Assocham.
The social security fund, which manages more than 8.5 trillion rupees ($127 billion), has been paying a return of over 8 percent to its near 40 million subscribers.
In August 2015, the fund manager entered the equities market for the first time, channelling 5 percent of its investments into ETFs. Last year, it raised its equity allocation to 10 percent, despite opposition from some trade unions. ($1 = 66.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Third Point LLC takes share stake of 2.7 million shares in Rice Energy Inc - SEC filing
LIMA, Feb 10 Peru's central bank said Friday that it expects inflation to ease into its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the second half of 2017 instead of mid-2017 as previously forecast as unusual weather squeezes food prices.
* Fertitta Entertainment, Inc reports 10.0 percent passive stake in Landcadia Holdings Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kBwsug Further company coverage: