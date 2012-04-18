FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India defers long-range missile launch
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
April 18, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

India defers long-range missile launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BHUBANESWAR, India, April 18 (Reuters) - India on Wednesday postponed the launch of its first long-range missile capable of reaching deep inside China and Europe due to bad weather, a government official said.

“Due to heavy lightning in the area, the scheduled test flight of Agni V has been postponed til tomorrow for safety reasons,” defence ministry spokesman Sitanshu Kar told Reuters.

The launch of Agni V, which can carry nuclear warheads and has a range of 5,000 km, will thrust the emerging Asian power into an elite club of nations with intercontinental nuclear defence capabilities. (Reporting by Jatindra Dash; Writing by Arup Roychoudhury)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.