India's MMTC gets 5 bids in wheat export tender-sources

NEW DELHI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - India’s state-run MMTC Ltd has received 5 bids for its global wheat export tender with the highest bid at $30 2 p er tonne from Ca rgill, t rade sources said on Friday.

MMTC floated the tender to sell 30,000 tonnes of milling wheat for export from Vizag port in Southern India earlier this month, as part of the government’s strategy to cut huge stocks at its warehouses.

Earlier this week, MMTC received two bids in a similar wheat export tender offering 35,000 tonnes on the west coast with the highest bid at $301.10 per tonne from Louis Dreyfus.