India's MMTC tenders to buy 21,000 T RBD palmolein

NEW DELHI, May 2 (Reuters) - Indian state-run trading company MMTC has issued a tender to buy 21,000 tonnes of refined, bleached and deodorised (RBD) palmolein, a company statement showed on Wednesday.

The deadline to bid for the tender is May 18 and the shipment has been sought for delivery this month.

The refined oil should be of Indonesian or Malaysian origin, the statement said.

Earlier, the company issued a tender seeking 20,000 tonnes of the refined oil with the bid closing on May 11. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)