9 months ago
India's RBI imposes higher cash reserve ratio on banks
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
November 26, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 9 months ago

India's RBI imposes higher cash reserve ratio on banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India asked banks to maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio of 100 percent to absorb excess banking system liquidity after government's move to withdraw large denominated currency notes sparked a surge in bank deposits.

The central bank asked banks to maintain the incremental reserve ratio from the two-weekly cycle starting Nov. 26, it said in circular on Saturday.

The RBI said the overall rate for the cash reserve ratio remained unchanged at 4 percent.

The RBI said the move is "intended to be a temporary measure" and will be reviewed on Dec. 9 or earlier.

To tackle the surge in banking system liquidity the central bank relaxed its liquidity auction rules by expanding its basket of securities that it accepts as collateral.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
