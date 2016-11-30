FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
India cenbank relaxes cash balance requirements for lenders
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
Politics
Trump's debate stalking made my skin crawl: Clinton
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 30, 2016 / 10:41 AM / 9 months ago

India cenbank relaxes cash balance requirements for lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday allowed lenders to include old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes as part of their cash balance, a move that analysts said would make it easier for the sector to fulfill their cash reserve ratio requirements.

In a statement, the central bank said that all scrapped currency notes held in their chests will be counted as part of their cash balance.

Analysts said the move would help banks adhere to the RBI's sharp hike in the CRR announced on Saturday.

The RBI said it will review the decision in the second half of February.

For RBI statement see bit.ly/2gjpZlK (Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing by Rafael Nam)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.