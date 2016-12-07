FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian banks got about $170 bln in old notes since demonetisation
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2016 / 9:49 AM / in 10 months

Indian banks got about $170 bln in old notes since demonetisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian banks have so far received roughly 11.5 trillion rupees ($169.45 billion) in discontinued currency since the government decided to abolish high value bank notes last month, RBI deputy governor R. Gandhi said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to scrap 500-rupee and 1,000-rupee banknotes on Nov. 8 in a bid to flush out cash earned through illegal activities, or earned legally but never disclosed.

The scrapped notes in circulation as of Nov. 8 were worth about 15.44 trillion rupees, according to government data. The old notes can be deposited in bank accounts up until Dec. 30.

$1 = 67.8679 Indian rupees Reporting by Abhirup Roy; Editing by Euan Rocha

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.