NEW DELHI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - India will offer tax incentives to small businesses engaged in cashless transactions, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley told reporters on Tuesday.

The move is part of the government's drive to promote a cashless economy, Jaitley said, after the government decided to scrap high-value banknotes last month in a bid to make them worthless for holders of unaccounted wealth. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)