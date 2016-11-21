FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India cenbank says banks got 5.45 trln rupees of high value cash from Nov 10-18
November 21, 2016 / 8:46 AM / 9 months ago

India cenbank says banks got 5.45 trln rupees of high value cash from Nov 10-18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India said banks have received 5.45 trillion rupees ($79.96 billion) of 500 and 1000 rupee notes from Nov. 10-18 after the government decided to withdraw high value bills to unearth billions of dollars worth of "black money".

The total amount includes 5.12 trillion rupees of deposits and 330 billion rupees as exchange of old notes with new ones. ($1 = 68.1079 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Abhirup Roy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

