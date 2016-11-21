FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2016 / 8:15 AM / 9 months ago

Indian govt allows farmers to buy seeds with old 500 rupee bills - statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Indian government has allowed farmers to purchase seeds with old 500 rupee banknote from state-run outlets, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock move to cancel 500 and 1,000 rupee bills as legal tender has left millions of farmers with little cash to buy seeds and fertilisers for winter crops, threatening production of key commodities and hurting rural communities only just recovering after two years of drought. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

