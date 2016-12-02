FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
India cash crunch to ease by year end - Jaitley
December 2, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 9 months ago

India cash crunch to ease by year end - Jaitley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Indian Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said on Friday that a cash crunch following the scrapping of high-value banknotes would ease by Dec. 30 with the release of a significant part of new replacement currency.

Jaitley said, however, that the amount of cash to be issued in the form of new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes would not be the same as the amount circulating before Nov. 8, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the so-called demonetisation. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Swati Bhat)

