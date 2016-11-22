FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India doubles balance limit for digital wallets to help merchants
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 22, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

India doubles balance limit for digital wallets to help merchants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The Indian central bank on Tuesday doubled the balance that can be kept in prepaid wallets and cards to 20,000 rupees ($292) to help small merchants get paid electronically after the government withdrew high value bills.

The Reserve Bank of India also said merchants can transfer up to 50,000 rupees per month from these so-called semi-closed prepaid payment instruments to their bank accounts.

The relaxation will be applicable until Dec. 30, the RBI said.

Indian businesses have been badly hit with buyers and sellers left with very little cash following the demonetisation.

$1 = 68.4500 Indian rupees Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.