FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
India cenbank rolls back cash deposit curb with immediate effect
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 21, 2016 / 8:07 AM / 8 months ago

India cenbank rolls back cash deposit curb with immediate effect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday rolled back a recent curb on cash deposits that had been put in place just 10 days before the end of the government's demonetisation deadline of Dec. 30.

The measure had directed banks to question any individual depositing more than 5000 rupees ($74) in old discontinued notes in the days leading up to the deadline.

Customers had to give the banks a satisfactory reason on why they had not deposited the funds earlier.

In a one-line notification, the RBI withdrew the rule on Wednesday for all accounts which have been verified by banks by providing so-called 'know-your-customer' documents, but did not cite any reason for the same.

$1 = 67.8549 Indian rupees Reporting by Suvashree Dey Choudhury; Editing Euan Rocha

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.