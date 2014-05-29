Containing inflation priority for new Indian govt - minister

NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - Containing inflation is a priority for the newly formed Indian government, Parliamentary Affairs Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Thursday after a cabinet meeting.

“Containing inflation is an obvious priority for the government,” Naidu told a news briefing after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a cabinet meeting.

Modi, who was sworn in on Monday after a landslide election victory, has completed his government team. Thursday’s cabinet meeting scheduled an opening session of the lower house of parliament for June 4-11. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)