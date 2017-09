NEW DELHI, May 29 (Reuters) - India’s parliament will convene from June 4-12, a government minister told reporters on Thursday after a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The constituent session of the newly elected lower house is expected to elect a new speaker. The chamber would reconvene later for Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to present his first budget. (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Devidutta Tripathy)